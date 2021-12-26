Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 402 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 171,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $304.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,870. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average of $284.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

