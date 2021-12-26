Litentry Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.26 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00006600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $102.26 million and $19.19 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

