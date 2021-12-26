Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

