Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.46

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.46 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 34.55 ($0.46). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 100,037 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.49. The firm has a market cap of £230.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

