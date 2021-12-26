LTO Network Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and $12.43 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 297,202,290 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

