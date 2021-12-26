ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

