Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 8,955 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.31 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

