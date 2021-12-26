Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

