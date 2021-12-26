Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 15,531 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

