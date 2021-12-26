Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

