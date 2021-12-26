Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ProAssurance by 52.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

