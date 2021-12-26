Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SXI opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

