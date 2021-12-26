Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $463,981.31 and $60.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,327.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.91 or 0.08098834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00899595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00075007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.43 or 0.00416144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00254087 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

