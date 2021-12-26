Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 7.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,419,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

