McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $134,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

