McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.