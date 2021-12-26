McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

