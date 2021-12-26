McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 839 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.87 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.