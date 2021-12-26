Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,501.50 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $201,501.50 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,789,740 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.