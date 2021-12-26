Megan Hansen Sells 175 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

