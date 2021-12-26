Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average is $353.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

