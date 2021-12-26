Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

