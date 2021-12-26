Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,836 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

