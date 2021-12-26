Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $61.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,425. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

