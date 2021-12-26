MetaHash Tops One Day Volume of $463,244.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $463,244.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.76 or 0.08053159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,377.32 or 0.99980358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,154,870,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,494,289 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

