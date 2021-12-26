Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

