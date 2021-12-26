Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.50. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$37.75 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

