Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Critical Comparison

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mimecast and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 7.99% 10.84% 4.51% Q2 -26.31% -6.59% -2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.52 $29.75 million $0.66 120.41 Q2 $402.75 million 11.55 -$137.62 million ($2.24) -36.55

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mimecast and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 11 5 0 2.31 Q2 0 1 8 0 2.89

Mimecast presently has a consensus price target of $74.19, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $123.78, indicating a potential upside of 51.17%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Mimecast.

Volatility and Risk

Mimecast has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Q2 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

