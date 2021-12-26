MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.91 Million in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.67% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NETL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 10,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.65.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.