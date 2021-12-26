MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,062. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.