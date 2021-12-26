MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 906,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

