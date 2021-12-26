MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period.

IYC traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,303. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19.

