MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,563 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 3,883,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,388. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

