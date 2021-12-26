Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0031

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $8,160.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00196338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00229174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,224,943,250 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,733,683 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.