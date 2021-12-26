Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.