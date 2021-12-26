MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

