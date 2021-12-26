Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $205,725. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.