Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 500 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $72,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $17.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,402.25. 186,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,012. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,345.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,299.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

