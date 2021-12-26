Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,381,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,818. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.