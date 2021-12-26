Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $87.49 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $87,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.94. 1,022,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,491. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

