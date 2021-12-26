Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $242,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,118,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 223,032 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. 5,640,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

