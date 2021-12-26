Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $51,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.30. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

