MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.04 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.