Moonriver Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.84 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $187.88 or 0.00367732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $490.35 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,204,642 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,980 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

