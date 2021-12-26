More Coin Hits One Day Volume of $31.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $79,068.32 and $31.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars.

