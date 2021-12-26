Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $48,923,683 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

