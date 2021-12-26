Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $26,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,908,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

