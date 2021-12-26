Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

