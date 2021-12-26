Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

