Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $248.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

